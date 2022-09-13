HomeLocalMultiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

by

NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0 X 2.

 

NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

JADE CRAPPS, 33, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RAMEY DAN, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LASHAWN ISAAC DAVIS, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

ALVIN EVANS, 22, of Midland, TX, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear.  Bond $50,000, $0.

 

KENDALL GILL, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $559.

 

NATHANIEL HENRY, 24, of Terry, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Justice Court.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LAURA JO HENSON, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AMANDA JEAN HILL, 32, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Leake County School District Conducting Drills

Prison Contraband, Petit Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Alarms and an accident in Neshoba

An Assault and Accident in Neshoba

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Bad Check, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Breaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.