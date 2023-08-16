HomeLocalMultiple DUIs and Drug Charges in Neshoba

Multiple DUIs and Drug Charges in Neshoba

RICHARD RENFROE, 53, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

VICTOR ALEXANDER RICHARDSON, 42, of Vicksburg, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800.

 

DANIEL SAVELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KADEN JASE WALKER SEALES, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $20,000, $800, $600, $600.

 

SHERRY SMITH, 30, of Edinburg, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

RICHARD TALBERT, 46, of Union, Withholding Employee Tax X 6, NCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 6.

 

DEVIN KEONTA TURNER, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO.  Bond $600, $2,500, $400, $600, $400, $800.

 

COLBY NATHAN WEIR, 25, of Union, DUI – 1st, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Improper Equipment, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $300, $400.

 

MORRISON WILLIS, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

