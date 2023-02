Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0.

JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.

SAM PROCTOR JR, 47, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENNETH WAYNE RAY JR, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

CORDERRO SEALES, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, Contempt of Court, P&P, Bond $0, $0.

ROGER D STOKES, 40, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

TERRY WAYNE WADDELL, 52, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $800.

XAIDEN D WILLIS, 19, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.