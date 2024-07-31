Big Deals!
Multiple Public Drunk and Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

by
ERIC D BISHOP, 40, of Noxapater, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

COLE THOMAS CALDWELL, 18, of Duck Hill, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ANGEL REKALE CLARK, 20, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

KENYON HUNTER, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JEREMY CHARLES LIBENSTEIN, 29, of Los Angeles, CA, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

STEPHANIE NICOLE MERRELL, 27, of Meridian, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CANDI ANN SEVIER, 51, of Canton, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

 

KEIRA RYLEE THOMAS, 18, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0, $0.

 

TRINA M WELCH, 45, of Philadelphia, Trespassing.  Bond $600.

