Multiple Public Drunk and Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

ERIC D BISHOP, 40, of Noxapater, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.
COLE THOMAS CALDWELL, 18, of Duck Hill, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.
ANGEL REKALE CLARK, 20, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.
KENYON HUNTER, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,000.
JEREMY CHARLES LIBENSTEIN, 29, of Los Angeles, CA, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $20,000.
STEPHANIE NICOLE MERRELL, 27, of Meridian, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
CANDI ANN SEVIER, 51, of Canton, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.
KEIRA RYLEE THOMAS, 18, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $0.
TRINA M WELCH, 45, of Philadelphia, Trespassing. Bond $600.