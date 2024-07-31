Multiple Public Drunk and Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

ERIC D BISHOP, 40, of Noxapater, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

COLE THOMAS CALDWELL, 18, of Duck Hill, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

ANGEL REKALE CLARK, 20, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

KENYON HUNTER, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

JEREMY CHARLES LIBENSTEIN, 29, of Los Angeles, CA, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

STEPHANIE NICOLE MERRELL, 27, of Meridian, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CANDI ANN SEVIER, 51, of Canton, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

KEIRA RYLEE THOMAS, 18, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600, $0, $0.

TRINA M WELCH, 45, of Philadelphia, Trespassing. Bond $600.