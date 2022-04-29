HomeLocalMurder, Burglary, and Grand Theft Auto in Neshoba Arrests

Murder, Burglary, and Grand Theft Auto in Neshoba Arrests

BRYAN KEITH GRIFFIN, 25, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHANE KING, 35, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Felony Pursuit, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $600, $0, $0.

 

NATASHA MCCUNE, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $167.

 

JONATHAN MYERS, 61, of Jackson, Burglary – Breaking Inner Door of Dwelling at Night, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER S NETHERLAND, 38, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

 

DAVID NOWELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $300, $60, $800.

 

JERRY PITTMAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

SHAUNNA REYNOLDS, 32, of Lake, Murder, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

KENDRICK STEVE, 32, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ELIZABETH PAGEN STOKES, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $2,500, $600.

 

JUSTIN TOLBERT, 31, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ROBIN LANE WILLIS, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court.  Bond $600, $0.

 

TORONDO ALEXANDER WILLIS, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

