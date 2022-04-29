Murder, Burglary, and Grand Theft Auto in Neshoba Arrests

BRYAN KEITH GRIFFIN, 25, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHANE KING, 35, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Felony Pursuit, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600, $0, $0.

NATASHA MCCUNE, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $167.

JONATHAN MYERS, 61, of Jackson, Burglary – Breaking Inner Door of Dwelling at Night, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.

CHRISTOPHER S NETHERLAND, 38, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAVID NOWELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $300, $60, $800.

JERRY PITTMAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

SHAUNNA REYNOLDS, 32, of Lake, Murder, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

KENDRICK STEVE, 32, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ELIZABETH PAGEN STOKES, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond $2,500, $600.

JUSTIN TOLBERT, 31, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

ROBIN LANE WILLIS, 47, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court. Bond $600, $0.

TORONDO ALEXANDER WILLIS, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.