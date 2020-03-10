Murder, Drug Possession, and other Recent Arrests

STEPHEN ADAMS, 30, Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Attala County Circuit Court.

ZACHARY A ADAMSON, 26, of Bigham Loop, Alabama, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving with a Suspended License, Leake County Circuit Court.

NICHOLAS A. BARTON, 39, of Carthage, Disturbance, Leake County Justice Court.

TIFFANY BOYD, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Carthage Municipal Court.

ALYSHIA BREWER, 18, of Kosciusko, Disturbance of Family, Attala Justice Court.

]ERRY D. BROWN, 34, MDOC – Delivering Controlled Substance, Circuit Court.

MARQUAEL R. BUTLER, 32, MDOC – Burglary, MDOC – Malicious Mischief, Circuit Court.

CHRISTIE J. COLLIER, 44, of Carthage, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, Driving with Suspended License, No Tag, No Insurance, Carthage Municipal Court, Leake County Justice Court.

STEVEN L. CRABTREE, 31, MDOC – Burglary of a Non-Residence, MDOC – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Circuit Court.

ANFERNEE DIXON, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carthage Municipal Court, Leake County Circuit Court.