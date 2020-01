Bond has been set for a Mississippi man accused of murder.

27-year-old Rushaka Cobb was arrested by tribal police in the Crystal Ridge portion of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness says Cobb’s bond was set at $500,000 Tuesday by Judge David Wilson in Louisville Municipal Court.

Cobb is being held for last week’s murder of Lee Andrew Hughes, Jr. In Louisville.

The victim was found dead Monday inside a Louisville house.