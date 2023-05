The 4-H Youth Science Summer Camp is planned for Friday, June 16, 2023.

The camp is for children ages 5-18 and will be held at the Neshoba County Coliseum from 9 am – 12 pm.

The cost is $5 per child and snacks will be provided.

To register and for more information, call the Neshoba County Extension Office by June 2nd at 601-656-4011.