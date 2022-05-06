Neshoba Central Middle School’s Stacie Strickland GOT-R-DONE with B-MO in the MO’rning!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Congratulations to Stacie Strickland of Neshoba Central Middle School, she is out latest winner in our GOT-R-DUNN end of school year promotion, where we are sending teachers and school facility to see Brooks & Dunn at the Brandon Amphitheatre in Brandon. Stacie enjoys working with the over 700 students at N.C.M.S., the staff, the faculty and even tolerates the shenanigan’s from the S.R.O. (her husband Deputy Chris Strickland) who nominated her. Neshoba Central Middle School Principal Jacob Drury says “the students appreciate the teachers here all year long, they show up because of the teachers and is so grateful to work here along side them.”

To nominate your favorite teacher, text us at 601-389-1967, tell us your favorite teachers name, where they work and why they’re special to you and maybe we could be delivering the good news that they’re on their way to see Brooks & Dunn!

Stacie Strickland on what she loves about working at Neshoba Central Middle School

Stacie Strickland has a few words for her husband the SRO at Neshoba Central Middle School

Neshoba Central Middle School Principal Jacob Drury on how grateful the students at NCMS are year round

Neshoba Central Middle School Principal Jacob Drury on his staff