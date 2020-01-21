Neshoba Central’s Cody Killen among 19 public school Leaders appointed to Administrator Advisory Council

Last year, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann vowed to seek input from Mississippi’s public educators when considering legislation impacting public schools. To help him fulfill the promise, Hosemann named 19 public school leaders from across the State to an Administrator Advisory Council today.

“For Mississippi to succeed, our public schools must succeed,” said Hosemann, who plans to name a separate advisory council of teachers in early February. “This requires us to listen to educators and address their needs. I look forward to working with this group and other administrators to continue advancing student achievement and supporting our schools.”

The Advisory Council includes representatives from each of nine regions: Northeast, Golden Triangle, East Central, Pine Belt, Coast, Capitol Area, Southwest, Delta, and North Mississippi. It includes superintendents; elementary, middle, and high school principals; and career and technical, special education, and curriculum and instruction directors.

“One of the most important things we can do for educators is listen to them and remove barriers in the way of the important work they are doing,” Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar, Jr. (Leakesville) said. “By keeping this group and other education organizations in the loop, we can more effectively share ideas and implement better policy to support our schools and students.”

Working with Chairman DeBar and Vice Chairman David Blount (Jackson), Hosemann’s team will keep the Advisory Council informed about legislation relevant to public schools as the Senate moves throughout the 2020 Legislative Session. Hosemann has asked members to share concerns they may be grappling with in their districts. During the summertime, Hosemann plans to call on members to participate in various study groups to examine potential legislation for the 2021 Legislative Session.

“I applaud Lt. Governor Hosemann for naming an advisory council of school principals and administrators to help guide our legislative work,” Vice Chairman Blount said. “All of us at the Capitol need to hear from the leaders who are in the schools every day. I am hopeful we can build a new relationship of trust and partnership on behalf of all our Mississippi public schools.”

Members of Hosemann’s Administrator Advisory Council, listed by region, include:

Dr. Lee Childress – Superintendent, Corinth School District (Northeast)

Raymond Craven- Assistant Superintendent, Baldwyn School District (Northeast)

Dr. Lenora Hogan – Director, Millsaps Career & Technical Center (Golden Triangle) Starkville-Oktibbeha School District

Dr. Cherie Labat – Superintendent, Columbus Municipal School District (Golden Triangle)

Dr. Howard Savage – Principal, Quitman High School (East Central) Quitman School District

Cody Killen – Principal, Neshoba Central Middle School (East Central) Neshoba County School District

Dr. Robert Williams – Hattiesburg Public School District (Pine Belt)

Helen Price – Principal, Oak Grove High School (Pine Belt) Lamar County School District

Charles Breland – Superintendent, Greene County School District (Pine Belt)

Wayne Rodolfich – Superintendent, Pascagoula-Gautier School District (Coast)

Nicole Menotti – Director, Curriculum & Instruction (Coast) Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District

Chad Shealy – Superintendent, Vicksburg Warren School District (Southwest)

Mickey Myers (*until retirement at the end of the 2020 School Year) Superintendent, Lincoln County School District (Southwest)

Dr. Jeremy Peagler (*after Superintendent Myers’ retirement) Principal, Loyd Star Elementary, Lincoln County School District

Lori G. Torrey – Principal, Spann Elementary School (Capitol Area) Jackson Public School District

Charlotte Seals – Superintendent, Madison County School District (Capitol Area)

Dr. Joe Nelson – Superintendent, Clarksdale Municipal School District (Delta)

Laquita Moore – Director, Special Education (Delta) Tunica County School District

Sherry Anderson – Principal, Lewisburg Elementary School (North) DeSoto County School District

Dr. Adam Pugh – Superintendent, Lafayette County School District (North)