Neshoba Central’s Taylor Ben joins Lady Bears basketball

Neshoba Central High School guard Taylor Ben has signed a scholarship to play basketball for the SouthWest Mississippi Community College -Lady Bears in the upcoming season.

As a senior, Ben (5′ 7″) recorded 17 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game for Coach Frederick Morris’ Lady Rockets. She also hit 88% from the free throw line and 51% from beyond the three-point arc.

She was a three-time All-District selection (and was District MVP as a senior) and helped her team to four District titles. She was MVP of the 2017 MHSAA 5A state championship game, and was named to the All-Tournament team, as the Lady Rockets captured the state crown.

Morris said Ben “was a four-year starter for me (and was) the consummate team player who did whatever it took for the team to win. I am so proud of her growth as a player and person from her freshman year to now. She was a player who exemplified what our program was about –hard work, togetherness and relentlessness.”

In addition, Morris said of Ben “Southwest can expect the true essence of a student-athlete who is going to excel in the classroom and on the floor.”

“Taylor is another win on the recruiting trail,” said Lady Bears head coach Brent Harris. “(She) is a fearless competitor who will stretch the defense with her shooting ability and will make plays with the basketball when things break down. (She) will make an immediate impact on our program.”