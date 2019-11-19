Neshoba Co. sheriff’s department continues search for missing man

The Neshoba County sheriff’s department is continuing their search for a missing man and they have yet to rule out foul play.

Law enforcement said they are still looking for 20 year old Demarquis Houston, but are in need of the public’s help to establish what happened to him. Houston was reported missing by his mother October 23rd, but was last seen on October 20th. Investigator Josh Burt said Houston’s disappearance is still a mystery at this point.

“The sheriff’s department is following several leads that we’ve got going that we’re trying to track to see of any of this information is going to pan out,” said Burt.

Burt said the sheriff’s department wants to reassure the public they are doing everything possible to find Houston.