Neshoba County 4H Meeting Set

Neshoba County 4H is having an Information and Registration Meeting on December 9th at 6:00 p.m. at the Depot! This meeting is intended for anyone who is interested in participating in the 2020 Season. The disciplines we offer include Shotgun, Archery, .22 Rifle, .22 Pistol, Air rifle, and Air pistol. We have amazing, knowledgeable, certified volunteers who keep practices and competitions extremely safe. Our goal is to teach safe firearms handling and marksmanship to Neshoba County’s youth along with some healthy competition. For more info, contact the Neshoba county Extension Office 601-656-4011.