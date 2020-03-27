Neshoba County Coronavirus Testing Continues as First Positive Case is Confirmed

March 27th – Neshoba County is reporting it’s first confirmed Coronavirus case. 36 people have tested negative. Additional results will be posted again at end of day, according to Annette Watkins, spokesperson for Neshoba County General. People are advised to continue practicing CDC health guidelines including specific hygiene practices, and social distancing. Tele-Screen and Testing services are available again today. If you are experiencing symptoms, call the tele-screen hotline at 601-663-1213.