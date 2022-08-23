Neshoba County Detention Facility Inmate Death Update

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night, August 21, 2022. Inmate Raymond Murrell, 50, of 78 Gibson Road, Union, Ms., died Sunday while in custody at the detention center. Murrell was incarcerated for thirty-six days on a Bench Warrant from the 8th District Circuit Court, Neshoba County for Possession of Methamphetamine-Habitual Offender.

Details are limited at this time due to an active investigation, but the death is believed to be the result of a medical issue and foul play is not suspected. Murrell has been transported to Jackson, MS awaiting autopsy at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Neshoba County Medical Examiner’s Office is leading the investigation as part of standard procedures in this matter.