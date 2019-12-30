Neshoba County Elected Officials Sworn Into Office (Video)

Neshoba County officials elected to the next 4 year term of office had their ‘oaths of office’ swearing in this morning in the Main Courtroom in the Neshoba County Courthouse. Chancellor Joseph Kilgore presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Neshoba County Officials for the 2020-2024 Term

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 1 – Keith Lillis

District 2 – Kevin Cumberland

District 3 – Kinsey Smith

District 4 – Kevin Wilcher

District 5 – Obbie Riley

CHANCERY CLERK

Guy Nowell

CIRCUIT CLERK

Patti Duncan Lee

CORONER

John E. Stephens

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Caleb Elias May

SHERIFF

Eric Clark

TAX ASSESSOR / COLLECTOR

Mike Lewis

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE

Place I – Paul Payne

Place II – Johnathan ‘Earl’ Spears

CONSTABLE

Place I – Josh Burt

Place II – Keith McCrory

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (DISTRICT 8)

Steven S. Kilgore