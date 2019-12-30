Neshoba County Elected Officials Sworn Into Office (Video)

Neshoba County officials elected to the next 4 year term of office had their ‘oaths of office’ swearing in this morning in the Main Courtroom in the Neshoba County Courthouse. Chancellor Joseph Kilgore presided over the swearing-in ceremony.
Neshoba County Officials for the 2020-2024 Term
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 1 – Keith Lillis
District 2 – Kevin Cumberland
District 3 – Kinsey Smith
District 4 – Kevin Wilcher
District 5 – Obbie Riley
CHANCERY CLERK
Guy Nowell
CIRCUIT CLERK
Patti Duncan Lee
CORONER
John E. Stephens
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Caleb Elias May
SHERIFF
Eric Clark
TAX ASSESSOR / COLLECTOR
Mike Lewis
JUSTICE COURT JUDGE
Place I – Paul Payne
Place II – Johnathan ‘Earl’ Spears
CONSTABLE
Place I – Josh Burt
Place II – Keith McCrory
DISTRICT ATTORNEY (DISTRICT 8)
Steven S. Kilgore