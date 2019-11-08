Neshoba County Forestry Association 30 Year Anniversary Celebration

The Neshoba County Forestry Association is having a 30 Year Anniversary Celebration in conjunction with their Fall Meeting on November 12th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. This event will take place at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson, will be the honored guest and speaker. In addition to receiving an update from Commissioner Gipson, an update for the NCFA board members and officers will be given. All CFA members are encouraged to attend and to invite friends and neighbors to join our association. If you have not already done so, please be prepared to pay your yearly dues of $20.00 per couple. Dues can be paid with cash or a check payable to the Neshoba County Forestry Association. Please note that any additional meals for non ­ members will be $12.00.

Neshoba County Forestry Association thanks Weyerhaeuser for their extremely generous support of the Neshoba CFA and for sponsoring the meal for this huge event. Please call the Extension Office at 601-656-4011 to reserve your meal. This is imperative so that Neshoba County Forestry Association can obtain an accurate count of anticipated attendees.