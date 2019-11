This year’s A Very Library Christmas features a Showcase of Neshoba Artists with crafts on display and for sale, crafts, snacks, petting zoo, a visit from Santa with cocoa and cookies. It’s all happening from 9-3pm at the Neshoba Library on Saturday, December 8. Come join us for a great celebration of the season! If you are a local artist and would like to join the showcase, please call the library.