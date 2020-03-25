Neshoba County Reports NO Positive Cases of Corona Virus

March 25th – Neshoba County – Neshoba County is reporting zero positive cases of Coronavirus. 17 people have tested negative. There are 31 additional people awaiting test results. 48 people have been tested and 115 people have been tele-screened overall. “We ask that our listeners please take this situation seriously, and help us keep our community safe. Stay out of public places, and practice good hygiene. This is the real deal folks,” says Annette Watkins, Neshoba County General Spokesperson. Additional results will be provided end of day today.