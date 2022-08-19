Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Alcohol Beverage Control, and Child Protective Service were asked to assist with the investigation. Children present at the residence when law enforcement arrived to check on the complaint were released to a family member prior to the execution of the warrant.

The warrant resulted in the following charges:

William Kyley Clark

Trafficking a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Manufacturing a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Possession of an Illegal Distillery

Possession of Moonshine

4 counts of Child Abuse/ neglect

Kristi Michelle King

Trafficking a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Manufacturing a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Jean Flexx Boykin

Trafficking a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Manufacturing a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon