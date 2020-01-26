Neshoba County Vegetable Growers Association – Vendors Meeting

The Neshoba County Vegetable Growers Association is having a New Vendor Meeting at the Depot in Philadelphia on Saturday, February 29 at 10 am. You are invited to attend if you are interested in selling homegrown, homemade, natural, and ag. related products such as: fresh produce, flowers, herbs, cottage foods, eggs, leather goods, wood products, dairy, baked goods, honey, syrup, ect.

The cost is $10 per vending day or $50 for the whole season. For more information contact the MSU – Neshoba County Extension Office at 601-656-4011.