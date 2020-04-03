Neshoba General Launches Telehealth

Telehealth services are now offered by Neshoba General. “Established patients who have been evaluated by a Neshoba General Clinic provider since February 2019 can request an appointment. Telehealth will allow patients access to medical providers through a laptop or smart phone from their home,” according to a Neshoba General spokesperson. Telemedicine services will be available Monday through Friday at all Neshoba General clinics during designated times, as well as Saturdays from 8am to 6pm and Sundays from 10am to 5pm at Urgent Care. For additional information call Neshoba Medical Associates at 601-663-1210 www.neshobageneral.com.