Neshoba – Reported Burglary Leads to Pursuit, High Speed Chase, Gun Fire

The Neshoba Sheriff’s Office released the following information – A reported burglary in the North Bend Community leads to a police pursuit. Neshoba Sheriff’s Deputies responded Friday afternoon to County Road 2826 in search of a silver Toyota Tacoma involved in a house burglary. While in route a deputy encounters a silver Toyota matching the description. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and a high-speed chase ensued. The chase ended in the Spring Creek Community at the intersection of Road 567 and Road 624. The pickup lost control and stalled in the ditch of Road 567. The driver exited the pickup and opened fire on the Sheriff’s Deputy. After an exchange of gunfire, the felon escaped into the wooded area near the intersection.

Kemper County Sheriff’s Office was quick to respond with their K-9 Unit. Philadelphia Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Neshoba County Emergency Management, and the Sheriff’s Deputies notified residents in the area and quickly formed a perimeter for containment. The K-9 was on track quickly and made short work of finding the felon. Piotr James Gullet of 946 Mt. Olive Road, Starkville was taken into custody and transported by Neshoba EMS for treatment.

The investigation revealed the silver Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from Oktibbeha County. Gullet was also responsible for the theft of a Green Chevrolet pickup in Leflore County earlier today. MBI is investigating the incident and will release information at the completion of the investigation.

Photo Credit and Content) Sheriff Eric Clark