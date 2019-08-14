New Business in Philadelphia

Philadelphia celebrated the opening of a new business on Tuesday.

The Medical Store opened just a month ago in the Canal Place Shopping Center. Employees celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. With one successful location already in Meridian, store owners realized there was a great need for their service in Philadelphia.

“We are so excited to be able to serve the patients and the community with this store. We’ve been in meridian for over 30 years so we’re really excited to branch out into the Philadelphia area,” said Sheila Dikes, Marketing Director.

The Medical Store provides a wide variety of home health care needs. The store is located at 210 canal place.