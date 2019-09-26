Newton PD issues warrant in connection with shooting- VIDEO



The Newton Police Department has issued a warrant in connection to a Sept. 12 shooting.

Santiago Griffin, 19, of Newton is wanted for attempted murder.

Police Chief Harvey Curry said around 2:30 a.m. that day officers responded to a shots fired call at the Chevron off Highway 15.

A Neshoba County man was shot once and transferred to the hospital where he recovered. Chief Curry said evidence points to Griffin being the shooter.

“More than one person identified him. That much I do know. We did retrieve video from the store. We’ve got video and that’s going to help in this case. Turn himself in. We want to get your side of the story,” said Chief Curry.

Curry said he expects other arrests to be made in this case.