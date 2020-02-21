Nine suspects charged in connection with body found in Neshoba Co. pond

Nine people have been charged in connection with the body found in a pond in the Hope community.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said the identity of the body is being withheld until positive identification is made. However, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office has arrested several suspects in connection with the crime.

James Kelly and Tyrone Braxton are both charged with capital murder and kidnapping.

Joanna Brook Gilmer and Alexandria Bell are both charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Terry Crocker Alexa Johnson, Tyree Smith are charged with hindering prosecution rendering criminal assistance.

Justus Barfield and Ian Thompson are both charged with accessory after the fact

In a statement, Sheriff Clark said, “We are continuing to investigate this case and will release information as it becomes available. We encourage anyone with information on any Neshoba County crimes to contact Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or 855-485-TIPS (8477) for anonymous tips. “