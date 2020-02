The Kosciusko School District has hired Casey Orr as its new head football coach.

The school board approved the hire during a meeting Monday afternoon.

Orr has spent the past six seasons as head coach at Noxapater High School where he compiled a record of 50-27.

A native of Ackerman, Orr was joined at Monday’s meeting by his wife Linley and children Kip (11), Colt (10), and Charlotte (4 months).