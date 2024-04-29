HomeLeakePearl River woman pleads guilty to assault on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

Pearl River woman pleads guilty to assault on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

by
SHARE NOW

Jackson, Miss. – A Pearl River woman pled guilty to assaulting a tribal member with a knife in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, in 2023, Telinah Kowi Tek Farve, 25, stabbed the tribal member with a knife causing serious bodily injury.  Farve was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury and she pled guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Farve is scheduled to be sentenced on August 6, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Robert Eikhoff of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

Carthage man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

Pearl River man pleads guilty to incest

Felony Malicious Mischief and Multiple Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala

Arson, Assault, DUIs, and Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Felony Possession, and Arson in Attala and Leake Arrests