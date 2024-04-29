Pearl River woman pleads guilty to assault on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

Jackson, Miss. – A Pearl River woman pled guilty to assaulting a tribal member with a knife in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, in 2023, Telinah Kowi Tek Farve, 25, stabbed the tribal member with a knife causing serious bodily injury. Farve was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury and she pled guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Farve is scheduled to be sentenced on August 6, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Robert Eikhoff of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.