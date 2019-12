Big Pops Gun Show was live in the Kicks96 Studio this morning! The Philadelphia Gun Show will be held on December 7 and 8 at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Show times are 9am to 5pm Saturday, and 10am to 4pm Sunday. Door prizes will be given away. Philadelphia gun shows are a favorite for local gun collectors. You’ll find dealers and private sellers that come from across the state of Mississippi. There’s a good selection of new firearms, ammo, dealers, accessories and used firearms.