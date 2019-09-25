Philadelphia man dies in late-night crash

A wreck late Monday on Highway 16 in Madison County claimed the life of a Philadelphia man.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the 2-vehicle crash happened about 11:15 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west when an eastbound Nissan Altima crossed the center line and collided head on with the Pathfinder.

The driver of the Pathfinder was Nicholas Beasley 24, of Canton, Miss.

He was taken to Merit Health in Madison with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Altima, Tanner L. Seales, 24, of Philadelphia, died from his injuries.

The MHP is investigating the cause of the crash.