Philadelphia reconstructing damaged veterans memorial

Several areas of Philadelphia were devastated when two tornadoes blew through town five months ago, including the veteran’s memorial monument at Dewitt-Deweese Park, outside the Neshoba County-Philadelphia Public Library. After a local veteran brought it to the city’s attention, reconstruction plans for the monument are underway.

“I would like to see it replaced with one of the more modern type monuments that would be good for handicapped people to visit. Good for people to come in and see the 102 names we have on the monument at this time. ” Says Ray Crocker a veteran and resident of Philadelphia

Mayor James Young says reconstruction of the monument is one of the most important projects happening in the city, at this time.

“We should always remember our veterans and the price they paid. We dare not forget their sacrifice for our country.” says Philadelphia mayor James Young

Mayor Young says Philadelphia’s recovery since the tornadoes is impressive.

“I think since the tornado we’re back 100 percent as far as streets and right away.” Young says

Crocker says the city hopes to have the new monument ready to go for a dedication next Memorial Day.