Philadelphia School District reacts to “D” rating

The Philadelphia School District received a “D” rating for the 2018-2019 school year, about 50 points higher than the previous year, according to Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hull.

The rating is an improvement from the previous school year, in which the district scored an “F”.

In a statement Dr. Hull said, “I am proud of our district and what we have accomplished. The rating is the result of hard work and effort from staff, students and the community. As a whole, everyone took the previous year’s rating personally. That is not Philadelphia School District. We put in an incredible effort to make a change. It’s not easy to increase a score by that many points in one year, but we did and we will keep doing so.”