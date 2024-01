Four senior Neshoba Central baseball players have signed to play with Mississippi community colleges.

Players that signed were Ryan Hardin, Sanders Griffis, Jordan Davis, and Demarkez West.

Hardin and West both signed to play with East Central Community College.

Davis signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast and Griffis with East Mississippi.

The 2024 Neshoba Central baseball team will begin its season Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Newton County.