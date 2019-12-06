possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Gamadre T Reed, 22, 1310 Cook Street, Carthage, no drivers license, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, improper turn, Carthage PD

Dewayne Towner, 37, 140 Hayes Street, Carthage, no drivers license, warrants, no insurance, no tag, Carthage PD

Jermiaha R Wright, 25, 277 South Hall Road, Morton, contempt of court, Carthage PD

Savon E Austin, 24, 701 Martin L King Drive, Kosciusko, no drivers license-expired, Walnut Grove PD

Caneshia M Bogan, 29, 126 Madison Street, Carthage, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, no seatbelt, Carthage PD

David Callahan, 48, 3416 Attala Road 1115, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko PD

Samuel B Cochran, 47, 2355 Red Dog Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, no seatbelt, Carthage PD

James A Dickerson, 46, 3972 Hwy 43 S, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Timontez J Gill, 20, 140 Plug Leflore Road, Carthage, public profanity, Carthage PD

Kevin Harris, 46, 195 Hayes Street, disturbing the peace, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)