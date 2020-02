Public Drunk and Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

JAMES WORDLAW

JAMES WORDLAW, 50, EXPLOITATION OF A VULNERABLE ADULT, MDOC

TIFFANIQUE WILLIS

TIFFAINIQU WILLIS, 27, PHILADELPHIA, IMPROPER/NO TAG, NO DRIVER’S LICENSE/EXPIRED, NO INSURANCE, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT

DANIEL WILCHER

DANIEL WILCHER, 21, PHILADELPHIA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METH, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT

EDWARD TRIPLETT

EDWARD TRIPLETT, 51, CARTHAGE, PUBLIC DRUNK, CONTEMPT OF COURT, KOSCIUSKO POLICE DEPT

GREGORY TAYLOR

GREGORY TAYLOR, 53, KOSCIUSKO, PUBLIC DRUNK, SHOPLIFTING, KOSCIUSKO POLICE DEPT

KWAMEA STEWART

KWAMEA STEWART,35, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT

CHRISTOPHER SMITH

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, 22, KOSCIUSKO, CONTEMPT OF COURT, KOSCIUSKO POLICE DEPT

JOE ROBINSON

JOE ROBINSON,52, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, MDOC

MADISON PUGH

MADISON PUGH, 26, SEMINARY, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METH, LEAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)