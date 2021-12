Receiving Stolen Property and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

WILLIAM B LEWIS, 22, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $5,000, $2,300.

SHANDA R MCBEATH, 34, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

RENER D MCGEE, 50, of Vicksburg, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500.

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 25, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

WILLIAM STEWARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Warrant X 2, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2.

GREGORY TATE, 48, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $3,500, $750, $250.

TONEY D USRY, 37, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOSEPH D WALLACE, 29, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond $50,000, N/A.

TERESA WILDER, 52, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Obstructing Public Streets – Willful Obstruction by Impeding Traffic, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

DANNY R WILLIS, 33, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Driving on Wrong Side, Improper Lane Usage, No License, CPD. Bond N/A, $10,000, $220, $218, $418.