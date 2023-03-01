An accident, Suspicious Vehicles and Grass Fires in Leake

Tuesday 2/28/23

9:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check someone walking in the road on Laurel Hill Road.

10:47 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hunter Road for a residential disturbance.

10:51 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was sent to an out-of-control grass fire on Dennis Road.

12:16 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Hy 35 N at Pickens Circle.

3:16 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to be on the watch for a speeding driver on Hy 16 E.

3:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road.

4:06 p.m. – Madden Fire Department responded to a grass and tree on fire on Risher Road.

4:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to patrol John Ivy Road for suspicious vehicles.

9:01 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a grass fire report on Gunter Road.