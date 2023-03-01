An accident, Suspicious Vehicles and Grass Fires in Leake

Tuesday 2/28/23
9:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check someone walking in the road on Laurel Hill Road.
10:47 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hunter Road for a residential disturbance.
10:51 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was sent to an out-of-control grass fire on Dennis Road.
12:16 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Hy 35 N at Pickens Circle.
3:16 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to be on the watch for a speeding driver on Hy 16 E.
3:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road.
4:06 p.m. – Madden Fire Department responded to a grass and tree on fire on Risher Road.
4:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to patrol John Ivy Road for suspicious vehicles.
9:01 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a grass fire report on Gunter Road.