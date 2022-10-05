HomeLeakeReckless Driving and Disturbances Today in Leake

Reckless Driving and Disturbances Today in Leake

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

7:07 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Old Walnut Grove Rd headed toward Walnut Grove.

11:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies received multiple calls regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence on Old Salem Rd.

12:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Grove Rd in the Conway area regarding a disturbance between neighbors involving a weapon.

1:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Pearl Hill Rd.

