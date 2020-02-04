Reward offered for information on recent Attala County burglaries

A reward is now being offered for information on a recent string of burglaries in Attala County.

On Jan. 16, a home in Attala County was burglarized where the vehicle seen in photos was possibly involved.

The same suspect and vehicle is believed to have been involved in two other attempts on the same date.

The vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban with a sunroof and low profile (2″) hood scoop.

It is missing a rear center cap on driver side rear wheel.

The suspect is described as being 5ft9″ to 6ft tall, stocky build, and dark complexion low haircut and neat in appearance.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up To $2,500.

If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.