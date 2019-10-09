Ribbon Cutting held for Tots, Teens & In-Betweens in Philadelphia

A Grand Opening was held on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia for Tots, Teens & In-Betweens. Owners Cindy and Gordon Adkins held a ribbon cutting in honor of their new business across from The Citizens Bank main branch at

514 East Main Street. Tots, Teens & In-Betweens is a new consignment shop in Philadelphia. They feature name brand clothes, shoes, jewelry and more for a bargain price.

In attendance – Community Development Partnership, Neshoba County Board of Supervisors, Philadelphia Mayor James Young, and other Neshoba-Philadelphia community leaders.

Visit Tots, Teens & In-Betweens Facebook Page.