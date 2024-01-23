Serial Burglary and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

JULIUS DEON CARTER, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
LAKOTA DAVIS, 33, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
BRADLEY WADE DIXON, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.
HOLLY LILLIAN GOODE, 30, of Louisville, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
LORENZO HOUSTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, PPD. Bond $0 X 2.
BLAKE T HUMPHRIES, 26, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
WILLIE COLE NASH, 42, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $1,000.
DAYLEN JADERIOUS PERKINS, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle X 6, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 6, $0.
CINDY RIDDLE, 51, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.