Serial Burglary and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

JULIUS DEON CARTER, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

LAKOTA DAVIS, 33, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRADLEY WADE DIXON, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

HOLLY LILLIAN GOODE, 30, of Louisville, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

LORENZO HOUSTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, PPD. Bond $0 X 2.

BLAKE T HUMPHRIES, 26, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

WILLIE COLE NASH, 42, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

DAYLEN JADERIOUS PERKINS, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle X 6, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 6, $0.

CINDY RIDDLE, 51, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.