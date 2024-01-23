HomeLocalSerial Burglary and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Serial Burglary and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

JULIUS DEON CARTER, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LAKOTA DAVIS, 33, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRADLEY WADE DIXON, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

HOLLY LILLIAN GOODE, 30, of Louisville, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LORENZO HOUSTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, PPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

BLAKE T HUMPHRIES, 26, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

WILLIE COLE NASH, 42, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DAYLEN JADERIOUS PERKINS, 18, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle X 6, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 6, $0.

 

CINDY RIDDLE, 51, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

