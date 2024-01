Serial Burglary and Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

TREMAIN RENARD BURKES, 48, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $$800, $600.

BENJAMIN SUQINN COLE, 30, of Enterprise, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $400, $600.

BOBBY COLEMAN, 35, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond $0.

BEVERLY ANN CUMBERLAND, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $7,500, $600, $400, $800.

DELORIS JENN ELLIS, 51, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $800, $600, $0.

QUINCY FARMER, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle X 7, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000 X 7.

THOMAS GILES, 38, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

MICHAEL GOFORTH, 69, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $0, $400.

NICHOLAS GREEN, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession of Handgun by Minor, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, Felony Indictment, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Leaving the Scene, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $800, $600, $10,000, $400, $500, $500.