Several Accidents in Leake

Thursday 1/19/23

1:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check reported drug activity in Morris Hill Road.

1:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a stranded motorist with a flat tire on Hy 16 W.

3:58 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Goshen Road for the report of a possible intoxicated driver.

9:50 a.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a stopped vehicle with the driver who was slumped over the steering wheel on the Leake Scott County Line Road.

12:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Melvin Carson Road.

12:52 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy. 35 at the Hwy. 25 overpass.

1:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a hit-and-run accident with no injuries on Barnes Road.

2:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hwy. 16.

3:37 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to an accident with no injuries on Hwy. 16 near the Chicken Nugget.