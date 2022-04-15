HomeLeakeSeveral Arrests Made Recently in Leake County – Here are the Details

Several Arrests Made Recently in Leake County – Here are the Details

by

Michael Chamblee was arrested on Monday April 4th after Leake County Deputies were contacted by an investigator from the Houma Louisiana. The investigator advised Leake County Sheriff’s Department about a felony warrant they had for Chamblee for “Contractor fraud greater than $25,000.00”. Chamblee was taken into custody without incident to Leake County jail to be extradited to Louisiana.

Michael Chamblee

Leake County Deputies made an arrest during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday April 6th when they saw a vehicle traveling on HWY 488 near madden with no tag displayed. When deputies made contact with the driver, Justin Burrage, he stated that he did not have a license because it was suspended. Burrage was detained for driving with a suspended license and a quick search of the vehicle turned up a glass pipe, a small bag of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a small bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. Burrage was taken to Leake County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of controlled substance (meth), driving with a suspended license, and no tag.

Justin Burrage

On Thursday April 7th, Reginald Ruffin was detained in Rankin County and transported to Leake County Jail for failure to register as a sex offender.
*not pictured*

On Friday April 8th, Shanice Huffman was pulled over on HWY 13 in the Lena area when a deputy saw her driving carelessly. While speaking with the driver, the deputy was able to gain a probable cause search of the vehicle for the odor of marijuana. While searching the vehicle, deputies recovered a marijuana cigarette and a small bag and an envelope both containing multi-colored pills believed to be ecstasy. A .22 caliber handgun was also found in the vehicle. A small bag of marijuana was also found in Huffman’s boot. Huffman was taken to Leake County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) with firearm enhancement, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and careless driving.

Shanice Huffman

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Felony Domestic Assault and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

Main Street Leake Wants YOUR Opinion – Click to Weigh In

Happening Today in Carthage – The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ, A Gospel Celebration

Two Injured in Crash on HWY 35 in Carthage

UPDATED – A Fallen Tree in Leake County Causes Multiple Crashes

Domestic Violence, Impersonating an Official in Attala and Leake Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.