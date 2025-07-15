Several Calls About Fighting Overnight in Carthage and Leake County

Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies responded to several disturbance calls in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 15.

Around midnight, officers were dispatched to a residence on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. for a reported fight. Upon arrival, they found no altercation but did encounter an intoxicated person. Officers spoke with those on scene before clearing the call.

Shortly afterward, Leake County Deputies responded to a disturbance on Melvin Carson Rd., which was successfully deescalated.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies were called to the Tyson Foods parking lot for reports of a group attempting to fight. It is unclear whether any actual fight occurred. Deputies cleared the scene after investigating.