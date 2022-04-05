HomeLocalSeveral Ribbon Cuttings Schedule for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Several Ribbon Cuttings Schedule for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben invites the public to several Ribbon Cutting ceremonies over the next two weeks, starting with the Emergency Management Agency Logistics Building, 13741 Hy 16 W Choctaw ms. The ceremony will take place on Wed. April 6, 2022, at 3 p.m.

An open house will be held after the ceremony.

The ceremony for the Tucker Community COVID/Emergency Relief Facility, 109 Old tucker Road in Philadelphia will take place on Friday, April 8 at 2 pm.

The ceremony for the Pearl River Community COVID/Emergency Relief Facility at 300 Industrial Road Choctaw, Ms., will happen Friday, April 8, at 3:30 pm.

The ceremony for the Bogue Chitto Community COVID/Emergency Relief Facility at 105 Big Creek Cir. in Philadelphia is on Tuesday, April 12, at 3 p.m. 105 Big Creek Cir.

An open house for all three COVID/Emergency Relief Facilities will be on Thursday, April 21 from 5-7 p.m at each respective location.

 

