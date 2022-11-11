Sexual Battery, DUIs, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

TYWANDA NORTON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $0, $800, $300.
ANTONIO PEREZ, 35, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
QUENTIS QUONELL POE, 42, of Shuqualak, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
DYLAN ANDREW POPE, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, No Driver’s License, Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Gun, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $300, $60, $300, $600.
MARLENA SUMMER RAINS, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
CHELSEA M RAY, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $800, $600, $60.
WILLIAM SAMUEL, 20, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
RICKY STEVENS, 43, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.
BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.
JAYLON TALLEY, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.
SKYLER D THOMAS, 34, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
DARYL WAYNE THOMPSON, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.
SAMUEL TRIPLETT, 47, of Philadelphia, Sexual Battery, PPD. Bond $15,000.
ANNALYSA, 22, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
BRANDON WATKINS, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Simple Assault, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600.
JAMES WATKINS, 22, of Newton, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
KEITH ALLEN WILLIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
ROLANDO WILLIS, 44, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.