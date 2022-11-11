Sexual Battery, DUIs, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

TYWANDA NORTON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $0, $800, $300.

ANTONIO PEREZ, 35, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

QUENTIS QUONELL POE, 42, of Shuqualak, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DYLAN ANDREW POPE, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, No Driver’s License, Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Gun, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $300, $60, $300, $600.

MARLENA SUMMER RAINS, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHELSEA M RAY, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $800, $600, $60.

WILLIAM SAMUEL, 20, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RICKY STEVENS, 43, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

JAYLON TALLEY, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

SKYLER D THOMAS, 34, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DARYL WAYNE THOMPSON, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SAMUEL TRIPLETT, 47, of Philadelphia, Sexual Battery, PPD. Bond $15,000.

ANNALYSA, 22, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRANDON WATKINS, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Simple Assault, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600.

JAMES WATKINS, 22, of Newton, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

KEITH ALLEN WILLIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROLANDO WILLIS, 44, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.