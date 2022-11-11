HomeLeakeSexual Battery, DUIs, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Sexual Battery, DUIs, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

TYWANDA NORTON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000, $0, $800, $300.

 

ANTONIO PEREZ, 35, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

QUENTIS QUONELL POE, 42, of Shuqualak, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DYLAN ANDREW POPE, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, No Driver’s License, Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Gun, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $300, $60, $300, $600.

 

MARLENA SUMMER RAINS, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHELSEA M RAY, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $800, $600, $60.

 

WILLIAM SAMUEL, 20, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

RICKY STEVENS, 43, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

 

JAYLON TALLEY, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

SKYLER D THOMAS, 34, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DARYL WAYNE THOMPSON, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SAMUEL TRIPLETT, 47, of Philadelphia, Sexual Battery, PPD.  Bond $15,000.

 

ANNALYSA, 22, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRANDON WATKINS, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Simple Assault, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $600.

 

JAMES WATKINS, 22, of Newton, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KEITH ALLEN WILLIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ROLANDO WILLIS, 44, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

