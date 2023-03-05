Shots Fired, Domestic Disputes and disturbing ATV’s in Leake

Saturday 3/4/23

12:09 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Old Highway 43.

12:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a disturbance with a possible weapon involved.

1:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies returned to Sanders Lane for the same call.

5:47 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a business alarm on Hy 16 E.

7:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Beamon Road.

9:41 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Hy 25 near Mars Hill Road.

9:50 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Ruben Road.

2:37 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a neighbor shooting near a residence on Estes Mill Road.

3:20 p.m. – Barnes Fire Department checked the report of a tree about to fall on a house on Midway Road.

6:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about ATV’s causing a disturbance on Stewart Road.

6:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies received another call of ATV’s on Estes Mill Road.

8:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a domestic dispute on Grover Road.