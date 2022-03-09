Home » Local » Stalking, Stolen Firearm, and Felony Motor Vehicle Theft in Neshoba Arrests

Stalking, Stolen Firearm, and Felony Motor Vehicle Theft in Neshoba Arrests

KEATON ABEL, 24, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 46, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

DEMARZIO S CAMPBELL, 27, of Union, Fleeing Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $400, $0.

 

HAMILTON CHAPMAN, 36, of Kemper, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, DENIED.

 

CORTEZ COLE, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

LAWRENCE QUAID CORKWELL, 58, of Philadelphia, Stalking, Simple Assault by Threat, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

ROSS A DELAP, 50, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

KENYON WADE DIXON, 23, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation X 4, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $800, $60 x 4, $600, $800.

 

JOHNNY WAYNE GIPSON, 54, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CASSIE HAMILTON, 43, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance within a Correctional Institution, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000.

 

MORGAN DALE JEFFERSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600, DENIED.

 

HARRY JOHN, 39, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, No License, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $7,500, $800, $600 X 2, $300, $400, $800, $1,000.

 

TABIAS DEANGELO JONES, 29, of Union, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

WILLIE LEWIS JONES, 55, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $0, $0.

 

GERALD D LEWIS, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Petit Larceny, Failure to Appear, PPD.  Bond $1,000, $600, $0.

 

SEQUOYAH LEWIS, 26, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

MIKHAIL D LONGMIRE, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0, $0.

 

JOHANNA MCMILLAN, 28, of Sandersville, DUI – 1st, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Felony Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Suspended License, Disobeying Traffic Control Device X 5, Improper Passing, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $25,000, $20,000, $500, $800, $400 X 5, $300, $60.

