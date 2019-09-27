State auditor arrests supervisor in Newton County

State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday special agents from his office have arrested Newton County Supervisor Glenn Hollingsworth after he was indicted for fraudulently obtaining public funds.

A demand letter worth $7,984.02 was issued to Hollingsworth at the time of his arrest. The total demand amount includes accrued interest and the cost of the investigation.

Hollingsworth is accused of fraudulently obtaining $25,000 by using his position to sell his personally-owned tractor to his beat in the county. He purportedly attempted to conceal the purchase by using family members to complete the transaction.

Since Newton County still uses the beat system, the auditor says Hollingsworth was able to closely manage expenditures like the purchase of the tractor, and his actions were reported when someone noticed purchasing inconsistencies in his beat.

The demand letter was issued to Hollingsworth because he was unable to account for a number of items purchased in his beat. It is not related to the criminal charges against him.